Dodo’s job on the line as Byo City meet Triangle

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bulawayo City coach Darlington Dodo could be the first coaching casualty in the Premier Soccer League this season if he loses to a fired up Triangle United at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The Lowveld-based outfit, under the tutelage of Tawurayi Mangwiro beat Caps United 2-1 in their last outing while the Municipality had a deplorable performance last week when they lost 1-2 to league debutants, Herentals.

This was the local authority teamâ€™s third consecutive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League loss. City have amassed four points from a possible 18.

They opened the season with a 2-0 win over Chapungu, followed by a 1-0 loss to Harare City in the capital.

They went on to draw 1-1 with newly promoted Bulawayo Chiefs before losing 1-0 to FC Platinum and Black Rhinos respectively. City chairman, Jerry Sibanda, early this week said the executive was fully behind the technical staff.

“The team is going through a bad spell, which we hope will soon pass. It’s not that the team isn’t playing well; the boys are exhibiting some brilliant football, but lady luck hasn’t been smiling at us. People talk, but the truth of the matter is that as a club we believe that the coach (Dodo) is capable of guiding us through the rough period. We’re fully behind the coach and the team,” said Sibanda.

Despite spirited denials from the City leadership that the coach’s job is on the line, well placed sources in the council confirmed to this publication that Dodo, recruited from relegated Tsholotsho, faces the sack if the team fails to collect maximum points today.

“The position has already been made clear to the coach that anything other than a win will not be acceptable. This team is funded by the ratepayers and we can’t be seen to be relaxing when no results are coming so get it from me, its tomorrow (today) or never for the coach,” said the source.

Dodo, who took over the reins from Mandla Mpofu, now assistant to Madinda Ndlovu at Highlanders, brought in a total of 16 new faces to City.

He reinforced the defence line with Admire Dzumbunu from Shabanie Mine, ex-Highlanders’ skipper Erick Mudzingwa, Trust Nyabinde, formerly with Tsholotsho FC, and Crispen Ncube from Talen Vision. Ncube spent the 2017 season attached to a Slovakian club.

The new midfielders are Timothy January (ex-How Mine), the trio of Ayanda Ncube, Lucky Nyathi and Tatenda Tavengwa, who were with relegated Tsholotsho FC as well as Justin Kaunda, formerly with Hwange. Unheralded Tawanda Chagaresango, joined the club from Northern Region side Gunners.

The other strikers at City are ex-Triangle United’s Tawanda Muyendi, Nhlanhla Ndlovu (ex-Highlanders) and Mgcini Sibanda (ex-How Mine). The Chronicle