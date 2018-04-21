CAPS United out for blood

By Godknows Matarutse

CAPS United captain Steven Makatuka is eager to add to Dynamos’ woes in tomorrow’s latest edition of the Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium.

The derby comes at a time when the Glamour Boys are experiencing one of their worst starts to the season having managed three draws and three defeats in six matches they have played so far to sit second from bottom with just three points from a possible 18.

In contrast to DeMbare’s start, the Green Machine have so far managed two wins, three draws and a single defeat to take their tally to nine points, seven behind early pacesetters FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are joint leaders with 16 points each.

And judging by the way DeMbare started the season, beating Makepekepe appears an uphill task and Makatuka has revealed his side is desperate to add to their misery.

“When you play for CAPS United, you always want to win these matches,” Makatuka told the Daily News.

“This is a very important game for CAPS United and Dynamos . . . for the fans, for me it’s a massive game of pride. I think Dynamos are a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that’s what we want to show on Sunday.

“It’s not just winning against Dynamos because on the table, we need to gain some ground on the top teams.

“So it is important for us that we win and probably maintain a shouting distance with the top teams.

“It’s about our performance every week and trying to keep things moving on.

“I think we are all now geared up and looking forward to give our all and probably collect maximum points. We do not want them to start winning against us. We know one day they are going to win but it should not be against us. They can win against other teams but not us.”

But while CAPS United are favourites to win the tie judging by current form, Makatuka was quick to remind his teammates the risk of underrating their opponents.

“In these kind of matches, form usually doesn’t count and we are bracing for a tough match,” he said.

“They might be struggling but it does not rule them as non-competitive. They are actually a good side and we need to guard against complacency because at the end of the day, we can be punished for that. One thing for certain is that it’s not going to be an easy match for both teams.”

The Green Machine are coming into the match on the back of a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Triangle last weekend at Gibbo Stadium and Makatuka wants his teammates to bounce back immediately.

“We had a bad day in the office last weekend and what a better opportunity to bounce back in a derby. We can’t afford to drop points in two straight matches.” Daily News