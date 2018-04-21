Avicii, top electronic dance music artist, found dead at 28

Swedish DJ Avicii, one of the world’s biggest dance music stars, has died in Oman at the age of 28.

Avicii’s club anthems include Wake Me Up, Levels, and recently, Lonely Together with Rita Ora.

His representative said in a statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death was announced, and Avicii’s representative said no further statements would be issued.

The electronic dance music (EDM) star, who reportedly made $250,000 (£180,000) a night on tour, had struggled with some health issues in the past, having his gall bladder and appendix removed in 2014.

He announced his retirement from touring in 2016, partly because of the health problems.

“I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” he said at the time.

He later announced a return to the studio, and released a new self-titled EP in 2017.

The EP, Avĩci (01), was nominated for a Billboard music award for top electronic album just days before his death.

As well as working with the likes of Aloe Blacc and Rita Ora, Avicii collaborated with artists including Madonna and Coldplay.

Former Radio 1 DJ Judge Jules, who often performed alongside him, said his biggest achievement was being the first electronic dance star to break America.

“He was the first huge commercial star,” Judge Jules told the BBC. “He really became someone who couldn’t go out on the street, he was so heavily recognised.”

Other leading electronic artists wrote tributes to Bergling after the news of his death.

Avicii in his own words