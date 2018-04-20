Traffic cop implicates bosses in fake fines book scam

By Tarisai Machakaire

A theft-accused Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer openly told a court that spot fines that he collected from motorists during highway patrols were pocketed by their bosses instead of going to State coffers.

William Katayi, 37, a sergeant, made the revelations during his appearance before Harare magistrate Joy Chikodzore.

He is jointly charged with 32-year-old Donation Dube.

In his defence, Katayi argued that the ZRP, which had been listed as complainant in the matter, had no right to drag him to court.

He claimed to have used illegal spot fine books and issued motorists with fake receipts because the money was meant for police bosses, who deployed them to the Highways to dupe people.

“The books that were used are not ZJ65 books as sanctioned by the law. They were illegal books that were printed by the police and the money that was collected does not belong to the police but the people who were fined illegally,” Katayi said.

“The money was used by police superiors for their selfish gains. This money was collected fraudulently from motorists hence the police approached the court with dirty hands on this matter because they were stealing from the public,” he argued.

“The books are not sanctioned by the law and the real owners of the money are the offenders not the police. The police have no locus standi.”

The complainant is State represented by Cosmas Dowerowe, the officer in charge National Highway Patrol at Morris Depot and resides at Marlborough Camp Quarters.

Prosecutor Dora Moyo alleged that between April 6 and 27 last year Katayi and Dube were deployed to Westgate-Mabelreign area and issued with a ZRP National Traffic Admission of Guilty receipt book number 6116/17.

The book was supposed to be used for receipting fines from motorists and remit the money to Fines office at National Highway Patrol, Morris Depot in Harare.

The court heard that Dube issued tickets for traffic fines of $120 and converted $30 to personal use.

It was further alleged that between June 29, and July 21 the duo was deployed to conduct patrols along the Harare-Bindura Road.

They reportedly received $500 fines from motorists and were supposed to remit the money to the Finance Clerk Mashonaland Central but stole $40 and shared it between themselves.

The court heard that Dube also received $520 but connived with Katayi and shared $270 among themselves.

Katayi and Dube stole a total of $1 660 during the patrols and nothing was recovered. – DailyNews