Mohadi in South Africa for treatment

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment in South Africa, the Daily News has heard.

The 68-year-old, who missed Wednesday’s Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, had been scheduled to give oral evidence before the Mines and Energy Portfolio Committee yesterday.

Committee chairperson Temba Mliswa disclosed to legislators yesterday that the vice president was unable to make it for the hearing because he was not feeling well and was currently receiving treatment in South Africa.

“VP Mohadi is not feeling well and is outside the country so he will not be appearing before the Mines and Energy Committee today.

“We wish him well,” Mliswa said.

Reached for further clarification soon after the committee meeting, Mliswa said Mohadi had not been feeling well for some time now.

“He has not been around for some time now. That is (according to) a letter that we received,” Mliswa told the Daily News.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba could neither confirm nor deny the development.

He said: “I am not aware. You could check with (Regis) Chikowore”.

Chikowore, who is a principal director in the Information, Media and Broadcasting Services ministry, was also coy.

“Sorry, I can’t help you on that one,” he said.

Mohadi had been summoned to brief members of the Mines and Energy Committee on his previous role as former State Security minister during the time when the country was said to have lost diamond revenue estimated at a staggering $15 billion through illicit dealings.

Other high-ranking officials who include Home Affairs minister Obert, former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa and ex-Finance minister Ignatius Chombo have already appeared

before the same committee.

In 2016, Mohadi appeared at South African-based Malawi prophet, Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering church where he sought divine intervention.

During the service, Bushiri singled out the Beitbridge East legislator, warning him that he was under attack from unnamed detractors.

Bushiri went on to hand the former Home affairs minister a white handkerchief saying “anytime you feel something happening around you use this handkerchief to pray.

“Miracles will begin to happen around you.” – DailyNews