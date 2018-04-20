Harrison remains optimistic

By Ellina Mhlanga

Harare City coach Mark Harrison is happy with his team’s progress so far in the Premier Soccer League as they brace for their weekend game against Black Rhinos. The Sunshine Boys host the army side tomorrow at Rufaro in what Harrison believes will be a tough encounter.

Harare City will be hoping to recover from heir fort until last week when they lost to reigning champions FC Platinum.

“We know what Rhinos are about, we know they are a difficult team to play, they are an army team, I know they have one or two civilians in their squad. Nevertheless they are well drilled, they are fit, they are strong, they are powerful, they are aggressive, they make life difficult for you, for 90 minutes,’’ said Harrison.

“So we have prepared for them. We respect them but we have got to go and try beat them. And we try to play our game, against them, and hopefully we come on top.

“We got beat by the best team (FC Platinum) in the country, I thought we gave a good show of ourselves. We still got a lot of work to do to get to that level but I am confident we will get tere, it’s going to take us time…we are work in progress but we are moving in the right direction.

“So, the defeat doesn’t hurt us, we just carry on, we know where we are going, we know what we have to do and we are focused on that job.’’

Harare City, who were preparing for life in Division One, after they were relegated at the end of last season bounced back into the top-fight league when How Mine pulled out.

And the Briton feels for a team that was out of the league at the end of the previous season, they have made a reasonable start to the campaign. The Herald