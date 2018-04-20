‘Gangster’ found dead still not buried

By Codelia Mondela

A suspected thug from Bulawayo who was found dead last week in a bushy area between Barbourfields and Entumbane suburbs has not been buried and his brother is appealing for assistance from well wishers.

A passerby stumbled on the body of Dumisani Nyathi (22) from Vundu flats in Makokoba which had two stab wounds last Friday.

Nyathi’s lifeless body was discovered two days after he was allegedly stabbed.

Mbonisi Zulu and one Menzi, who are suspected to be part of his gang and were with him on the day, have disappeared.

Neighbours on Sunday said Nyathi was a known thief and they suspected he could have been killed in the course of a robbery.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the matter was under investigation.

“Investigations are still in progress because we do not know what happened. We are appealing for information from members of the public who might know what happened. We are looking for his friends to come forward with information,” Insp Simango said.On Tuesday, his brother Mr Shane Sibanda (20), also known as Nkosi, said they were still trying to raise money to bury his brother.

“I do not know what will happen to my brother’s body that still lies at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. Local people have offered to assist so that he can be buried before Sunday,” he said.

“Our mother is in Botswana and it has been two years since she last came home. She does not know that Dumi died since I lost the cell-phone that had her contact numbers. There is no way I can communicate with her. I do not know relatives from Dumi’s father side since we have different fathers.”

Nyathi’s roommate, Mr Bernard Ncube (57), said vendors and people nearby had promised to contribute money so that they buy burial space for Nyathi.

“We are looking even for $40 to buy burial space from the cheapest cemetery so that we can bury him. We cannot afford to buy a coffin, so we will just find a blanket and wrap it around his body. We will go and bury him even if it’s just the five of six of us,” he said.

“His grandmother (95) who lives in Gwanda was informed but she doesn’t have money to come this side. We are appealing to well wishers to assist us and they can come to room 10 Vundu flats. Alternatively, they can call Nkosi on 0784 301 026,” he said.

Nyathi’s missing friends allegedly called his brother on Wednesday saying he had been stabbed before becoming unreachable on their mobile phones. The Chronicle