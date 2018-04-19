Seven killed in horrific accident

By Liberty Dube

Seven people were yesterday killed and six others seriously injured when a Harare-bound Toyota Wish collided with a truck at the 203-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Highway.

According to witnesses and the police who attended the scene, the horrific accident happened at around 0945hours.

When our Mutare Bureau attended the scene around midday, bodies were still strewn all over the scene.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the names of the deceased would be released once their next of kin have been advised.

Witnesses said the Toyota Wish burst a rear left tyre and the driver failed to control the vehicle, which encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic leading to the collision.

“We arrived at the scene minutes after it happened. The Toyota Wish was loaded and some of the deceased were trapped before we retrieved their bodies.

“We heard a bang and rushed to the scene. One of the deceased was rushed to the hospital but died on his way to the hospital,” said one of the witnesses.

Mutare Rural District Nyamajura Ward 1 Clr Luxton Mawanga who attended the scene said the place had become a black spot.

“A number of fatal accidents have occurred around this spot and it’s worrisome. I recently witnessed a pedestrian being knocked down by a car near the spot,” he said.

* A 46-year-old Beitbridge man was allegedly shot and killed by his cousin under unclear circumstances as they travelled back to their South African base on Sunday afternoon.

A passerby stumbled on the injured Partwel Moyo near Makakavule area about 20km west of the border town. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

It is reported that Partwel had left his homestead in Zezani with his cousin Justice Moyo (48).

Sources close to investigations said the two were travelling to South Africa in Justice’s vehicle.

“Partwel was picked by a passerby who informed the police.

“His condition was critical and he was rushed to Beitbridge district hospital where he was referred for further managed at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). He died upon admission,” said one source.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said they were investigation a case of murder.

“We are keen to interrogate one Justice Moyo in connection with the case. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be established.

“The suspect (Justice Moyo) is still at large and we are calling on anyone with information or Moyo to contact the nearest police station,” said Inspector Ndebele. The Chronicle