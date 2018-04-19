KZN farmer beaten to death after five-hour ordeal

By Zaninul Dawood | Daily News |

A farmer has been killed at her home just outside of oThongathi, north of Durban on Thursday and her husband rushed to hospital after a five-hour ordeal with three knife-wielding robbers who held them hostage while they ransacked their home.

The violent robbery has shaken the farming community of Esenembe.

Steve Govender, 60, and his wife Vee Govender, 60, had returned home after trading at the Verulam market later on Wednesday.

Sagie Govender, a close relative, said as the couple’s bakkie drove into the yard late on Thursday three robbers ambushed them.

According to police sources, the men were armed with knives.

The robbers pushed them into the house and began assaulting them.

“They pushed a cloth into Vee’s mouth. They tied them up. The house had been ransacked. The couple were beaten up,” Sagie said.

After tying the couple up for more than five hours, the robbers fled with household items.

The beating they suffered at the hands of the robbers lead to Vee’s death, according to paramedics.

Police detectives were on the scene on Thursday combing the house for clues that could help them catch the killers.

The Esenembe Farm Watch members are also on the scene. The body of the woman had been removed by the state mortuary services.

Neighbours are still trying to piece together what happened.The home has electric fencing and three vicious Rottweilers which according to sources were tied up when the robbers ambushed the couple.