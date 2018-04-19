Davido expected to fly in today

By Vongai Mbara

Nigerian musician Davido is expected in the country this morning for his show at Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday. The musician is coming two days before the show to assure his fans that this time he is really making it to the concert after failing to travel on two previous occasions.

He is expected at Robert Mugabe International Airport around 11am and he will be met with fans and fellow artistes. Artistes that will perform with Davido include Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Ex-Q. Also joining the party would be South African actress Boity who is expected to jet into the country tomorrow.

The show is being organised by 2Kings Entertainment in conjunction with businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure. Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment said all is set for the concert, adding that people should get their tickets on time to avoid pressure on the day of the show.

“Davido is coming with his full band and they are arriving tomorrow (today). They have promised a good act and they will be in the country for two days preparing for the show.

‘‘Tickets are already selling and we encourage people to buy in time to avoid pressure on the day of the show,” said Dee Nosh.

“Boity is coming on Friday and she will join others in preparing for the show so that everything will go according to plan on Saturday. We are looking forward to a memorable event.”

Ginimbi said he was excited to be part of the show that will also see his usual all-white party taking place in the VVIP section.

“Davido is a big star in Africa. He has a good following in the country and he has the hits that will thrill fans. I have no doubt that this will be one of the biggest shows of the year.

‘‘He is my friend and I have played my part to ensure that he comes to Harare this time around. We have put everything in place to have a top class show,” said Ginimbi. The Herald