Court defers Chamisa, Khupe row hearing

The matter between MDC president Nelson Chamisa and expelled deputy president Thokozani Khupe who are arguing over the ownership of the party’s name and symbols has been deferred to Tuesday next week.

High Court judge justice Francis Bere deferred the matter to give himself more time to go through arguments raised by the respective legal teams.

This was after Khupe, who is represented by Lovemore Madhuku, raised preliminary cause which they said should be decided by the court before the main matter is determined.

“If the preliminary points are dismissed, the lawyers will proceed to argue the matter on the merits, which are about whether there is infringement on the registered trademarks of the MDC by Khupe and others or whether they are passing themselves off as the real MDC,” Lucas Nkomo, who is part of the legal team representing the Chamisa camp, who are the applicants in the matter, told the Daily News.

Madhuku said they were seeking to have the application dismissed since it lacked merit. –Jeffrey Muvundusi