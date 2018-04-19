Axe to the head in fight over gold mine

By Grace Nyoni

A 30 year old man from Kwekwe is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck with an axe several times on the head and hands following a dispute over a gold mining claim.

Acting Police spokesperson for Midlands Province, Assistant Inspector, Ethel Mukwende, said the victim, Mr Artwell Siwecha was admitted to Shurugwi District Hospital where his condition is said to be serious.

She said police have since arrested the suspect, Prince Mangena, following the incident which occurred last Friday.

“Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case in which one, Artwell Siwecha (30) of Amaveni Kwekwe, was struck with an axe several times on the head and arms by the suspect Prince Mangena after they had a misunderstanding over the ownership of a gold mining claim,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said the two were having a discussion over the ownership of a mine claim in Shurugwi when the misunderstanding arose.

“During the discussion, Mangena had a small axe which he was hiding in his jacket. He drew out the axe and struck Siwecha several times on the head,’’ said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said Mr Siwecha was injured on both hands as tried to block further strikes.Asst Insp Mukwende said people who were around intervened and effected a citizen’s arrest on Mangena before they took him to the police.

She urged members of the public not to resort to violence to settle disputes. The Chronicle