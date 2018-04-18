Mukanya expected home tonight

Legendary chimurenga musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is expected in the country tonight ahead of his homecoming bira set for Glamis Arena in Arena on April 28. Mukanya will share the stage with Oliver Mtukudzi, Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D, Andy Muridzo and Gary Tight.

The show is expected to be a historic event that will mark the return of Mukanya to local live shows. A lot has been said about the show and many should be looking forward to a memorable outing.

Mukanya’s publicist Blessing Vava said the musician will have a busy schedule when he arrives including family and official appointments, but his main aim is to reunite with his fans.

“Mukanya will arrive at 9.15pm and will be met at the airport by organisers of the show, fans, relatives and friends. It will be a grand welcome for the musician because he has not been in the country for a long time. He is looking forward to the trip and he will also travel with his family. It will be an important occasion for him and the family,” said Vava.

Organisers of the show Entertainment Republic said everything is now in place for the show and tickets are selling fast.

“Most cheap tickets have been sold out and we are in the last phase of ticket sales. There will be not tickets at the venue and we encourage people to buy their tickets in advance.

“Mukanya will have various programmes when he arrives and we know that by the day of the show he will be inspired to do the best for his fans. It promises to be a great show indeed,” said one of the organisers.

The Glamis Arena is likely to host a record crowd as Mukanya’s fans and others that have not seen him on stage in their lives are preparing to witness the grand bira. People from many parts of the country have expressed interest in travelling to Harare for the show. The Herald