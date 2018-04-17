Winky D magic at Masvingo campus concert

By Walter Mswazie

Winky D brought the house down on Friday in Masvingo when he played at the NetOne campus concert held at the Caravan Park.

The show was hosted by the mobile network service provider to afford tertiary students from Great Zimbabwe University, Reformed Church University, Bondolfi Teachers College and Masvingo Teachers’ College an opportunity to have fun while witnessing one of Zimbabwe’s finest artistes performing live.

Jah Signal, Masvingo-born dancehall artiste Ras Caleb and Judgement Yard curtain raised for the Big Man as Winky D is also known. Winky D took to the stage just after midnight, much to the excitement of the students who screamed and ululated to their icon’s arrival.

Winky D proved why he is the country’s most sought after artiste as the students danced until 5AM as the talented singer kept churning out hit after hit. He had, however, begun his set on a mellow tip such that some revellers contemplated leaving, only for the Ngirozi hit-maker to send the fans into delirium by playing one of his popular hits I’m Hot. From there, more and more people thronged the venue.

Students who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz after the event expressed their excitement at having been afforded the chance to watch one of the country’s top artistes at a well organised event. They also hailed event organisers – NetOne.

NetOne marketing and public relations manager, Dr Eldrette Shereni said: “I’m really happy with the attendance. It was a full house and we’ll keep having such gigs and inviting top artistes of Winky D’s calibre to entertain students.” The Chronicle