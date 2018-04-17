Son strikes mum with hoe

Residents in Chikanga high-density suburb, Mutare, were left shell-shocked after a 70-year-old woman was struck in the head with a hoe by her son who accused her of witchcraft.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident which occurred last week.

“On April 8 at around 7pm, Musaida Ngorima, aged 42, of Tribary Estate, Chimanimani, visited his mother Agnes Ngorima in Chikanga Phase 2 with a small metal hoe,” he said.

“He found his mother at home and started assaulting her and accusing her of witchcraft. They quarrelled and fought over the issue for a while.”

“During the heated exchange, Ngorima allegedly struck his mother with the hoe. She screamed for help and two neighbours rushed to the scene and restrained him from further assaulting the elderly woman.”

Insp Kakohwa said the neighbours dragged Ngorima to Mutare Central Police Station.

“The mother was admitted to Mutare Provincial Hospital that same day,” he said.

“She sustained deep cuts on her head, left ear and right cheek. Investigations are still in progress.”

Insp Kakohwa advised citizens to solve their family disputes amicably and approach the police, pastors or family elders for effective counselling. The Herald