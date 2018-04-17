Musareka Jenitala: The forgotten football genius!

By Lot Chitakasha

“I have a lot to thank Alois Bunjira for. He was a true brother during my darkest hour. When I was injured while on National Under 23 duty, I thought my career was over. The Football authorities did little to help me with my rehabilitation. I had almost accepted my fate until Alois invited me to South Africa where he was based, that call saved my career”, Musareka Jenitala recalled with the raw emotion of gratitude very palpable in his voice.

By starting his narrative with this watershed moment , Musareka captures the travails , tribulations and challenges often faced by many footballers. Cherished as long as they are fit, healthy and delivering on the pitch, the script soon changes when injuries strike.

The praise and worshippers, the football authorities and even some close friends soon evaporate into thin air. A separate article will explore how great talent was lost due to the poor management of injuries, it is a damning indictment of our football in Zimbabwe.

When a friend comes to the rescue, especially a fellow footballer, it restores our faith in this species which is often presented as selfish egotists who only think about their careers.

This gesture by Alois allowed us to enjoy the prodigious talents of a football genius for a little bit longer otherwise he would have gone the way of Edwin Farai, Samson “Sister” Choruwa, Basil Chisopo to mention a few talented players whom we lost in their prime.

But how did this journey begin for Musareka, the man who on his debut “cut through the Caps United defence like a hot knife through butter,” to borrow from legendary commentator Charles Mabika’s words. Where did he hone his skills? How did he master such trickery?

Musareka was born in Harare but his family moved to Chitungwiza in Unit M.

“When we were growing up, there were no other activities apart from going to school and playing football. We did not spend time on facebook, there was no facebook, we did not spend time googling on our smart phones, there were no mobile phones, all we did was get a ball and play it in the streets. The streets taught us football and endowed us with the skills,” said Musa.

Chitungwiza is the home of football and Musareka did not have a shortage of role models to look up to. When Daryn T a club run by Polish coach Wieslaw Grabowski, the man who nurtured a lot of players from this dormitory town with the astute help of unsung hero Never Gombera was banned from the Zimbabwe league , the coach continued to train players. He wanted to keep the players active and even export some of them to Europe.

One day Shingi Kawondera who was from the same street with Musa invited him to the training ground. “ A player was injured and the coach asked me to join in. All along I had been basically been a ball boy but I seized the opportunity with both hands. I put in a blinding performance and by the end of the session my contract was ready,” remembers the former dribbling wizard.

When Daryn T’s appeal against the ban was successful, they had a team ready for the league. From 1999 to 2000 , they gave teams a run for their money with Musareka a thorn in the flesh of most defenders. His close ball control and dribbling skills were a marvel to watch.

The group of youngsters played without fear something that Wieslaw Grabowski should be given credit for. He took risks, threw youngsters into the mix and allowed them to play. He was often rewarded with fearless performances.

Musareka was rewarded with a National team call up. Gibson Homela invited him to join the squad which included the likes of Tinashe Nengomasha,Tapuwa Kapini, Dickson Choto,Nyasha