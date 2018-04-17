MDC moves to protect party name

MDC’s decision to patent its name and symbol comes as the High Court is yet to hear a case in which its president Nelson Chamisa wants Khupe stopped from using the opposition movement’s name and claiming its leadership.

Khupe’s long association with the MDC was ended when she was recalled from Parliament last week.

Former Mt Pleasant MP Jameson Timba, who is a member of the MDC national executive council, did not deny nor confirm that he was dealing with the case of protecting the party’s name and symbols.

“The matter is sub judice now, we can talk after the hearing scheduled for tomorrow (today) in Bulawayo,” Timba said.

In the meantime, the battle between Chamisa and Khupe has also spilled into the High Court, where the two are clashing over the ownership of the party’s name and symbols.

In an application filed before the Bulawayo High Court, the MDC led by Chamisa is the applicant — while Khupe, Obert Gutu and Abednigo Bhebhe are cited as respondents.

Chamisa is arguing that he is the legitimate leader of the MDC and is accusing Khupe and company of infringing on the MDC trademark.

He also says Khupe, Gutu and Bhebhe were sacked from the party and thus have no authority to claim ownership of the party. DailyNews