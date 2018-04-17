Low turnout at Miss Tourism Mat North auditions

By Leonard Ncube

Auditions for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) pageant got off to a false start in Matabeleland North with 20 prospective models turning up on the two days – Saturday and Sunday – at the Rest Camp in Victoria Falls.

MTZ Matabeleland North license holder Shauntel Nkomo said the low turnout was because some hopefuls, most who are employed in the tourism industry, highlighted that they could not make it because of work commitments. Most, she said, had however, sent their applications.

Reigning MTZ Ashley Morgen, former Miss Tourism Victoria Falls Mitchell Gapara and Breeze FM’s presenter Thanduxolo Ndlovu, who is a fashion designer, were the judges.

Because of the low turnout, Nkomo said the auditions would continue as she hopes to get about 30 models who will battle it out at the provincial final for the three slots to represent the province at the national finals.

“The auditions are still open and people can contact us after which we can arrange when they can be auditioned,” she said.

To be part of the contest, models are expected to produce a national identity card, CV, full and passport size photo.

Nkomo said she was grateful to businesses in the resort town who had supported her adding that those interested in sponsoring the provincial pageant were welcome.

“So far, everything is going well though we were expecting a bigger turnout. We hope the community will continue supporting us as we need about 25 models for the provincial final.“I feel our province has a lot of potential that just needs grooming,” she said.

Nkomo encouraged the aspiring models to enrol with a modelling agency that has been established by the reigning MTZ in Mkhosana to develop themselves.

Results for those who will compete at the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Matabeleland North province finale, Nkomo said, would be released sometime this week. – The Chronicle