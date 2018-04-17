ExQ, Ammara “Bhachura” fight turns nasty

Rapper ExQ, who dropped his new album Tseu Tseu in Borrowdale, Harare at the weekend, literally begged Ammara Brown to join him on stage to perform their track Bhachura. But it seemed the songstress, who was having drinks in the VIP area, was simply there to enjoy herself and not to perform.

ExQ had to use his microphone to invite Ammara who then took to the stage and performed an accapella verse before leaving the stage in a huff.

Those in the know said of late, relations between ExQ and Ammara Brown have been frosty.

A source said Ammara said she had not rehearsed the song with ExQ as her reason for not going on stage.

According to critics, the issue started after both artistes made claim to the song that was released last year.

“Ammara felt she deserved credit for the song although most people believe she only featured,” said one critic.

The tiff was also evident at the recently held Zim Connect concert in the United Kingdom where Ammara reportedly refused to perform alongside ExQ.Although both artistes skirt around the issue, it appears there is more than meets the eye.

That said, ExQ is really pushing his envelope further appealing to corporates like Coca-Cola and TelOne, the headline sponsors of the album launch. Unlike most artistes who launch their albums in pubs and clubs, ExQ joined hands with professional organisers of Unplugged Zimbabwe to ensure he delivers a uniquely exquisite act.

Certainly, this was a first by an artiste as talented as ExQ. However, light showers that hit across Harare ended ExQ’s well attended album launch prematurely as hundreds of fans had to leave the venue.

Interestingly, ExQ’s prayers must have been answered since he had staged a polished act way in time before the rains.

He took fans down memory lane with his yesteryear hits Mazirudo, Hauchambofona and two tracks from the Expendables album featuring his all-time allies Extra Large, Roki and Maskiri.Ammara Brown

He then unleashed a couple of tracks from the new album Tseu Tseu, including Ngatimboita Musikanzwa, a track which got a warm reception from the crowd.

He also performed Tsvigiri, a tune that is hitting up dance floors because of its accompanying video that is a must watch.

His Military Touch Movement (MTM) stable mates, Tahle, Nutty O and Jah Prayzah took turns to entertain the cheerful crowd. Jah Prayzah was featured on the new album on track Pahukama.

His support for ExQ was commendable and had he done the same with Andy Muridzo, the Dherira singer likely would not have left MTM. – The Chronicle