Dynamos can rise again, says Sweswe

By Tadious Manyepo

FC Platinum stand-in coach Lizwe Sweswe says he won’t be fooled by Dynamos’ poor start to the campaign and believes the struggling Glamour Boys can have a say in the destiny of the league championship.

Sweswe has done well as he holds fort for Norman Mapeza, who is recovering from surgery and says DeMbare can never be dismissed from the equation.

“Dynamos seem to be struggling, but I tell you they have the character to rise from the dead and launch an onslaught to the honours,’’ he said.

“They boast of one of the best coaches in the land, Lloyd Mutasa, and the players are fantastic.

“I know they will rise and when they just win three in a row, they automatically become a big threat. But we are the champions and our target is to defend the Premiership crown.’’

He also said Harare City were also good enough to fight for honours this season despite his men beating them 3-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership battle at Mandava on Saturday.

Mkhokeli Dube, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Edwin Madhananga were on target for the champions while Raymond Uchena got Harare City’s consolation.

“Our toughest opponents were always going to be Harare City because we knew they basically play the same type of football as us,” said Sweswe.

“I am happy we managed to beat them, but it was very tough. They matched us in all departments and it took us some extraordinary magic to break them.

“They are playing a beautiful brand of football, they are actually one of the best teams in the Premiership. They don’t have any pressure and they express themselves fully. I have seen them play over the years, but l think their current squad can be bad news to any opponent.’’

Sweswe said the team even have a good chance of landing the crown.

“With a good coach in Mark Harrison and with the players showing they have mastered their coach’s philosophy, I honestly believe they have what it takes to gun for the title.

“In fact, they are as good as those teams who are leading the race. They have an added advantage of less pressure and are one of the dark horses in the marathon. I think they will soon be in the leaderboard mix if they maintain their form.”

Sweswe reckons Harare City, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn and Dynamos pose the biggest threat to his team’s bid to retain the Premiership title.

“I think Chicken Inn, Harare City, Ngezi Platinum, along with Dynamos, have the potential to give us stiff competition,’’ said Sweswe. “We have good players who know how to win games even those which appear to be difficult like the one we played against Harare City (on Saturday).

“But, the marathon is long, anything can happen, even those teams no one is giving a chance right now can still mount a challenge.’’ The Herald