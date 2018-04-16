Ndoro case takes new twist

The Tendai Ndoro saga is certainly far from over after FIFA referred the matter involving his eligibility to play for Ajax Cape Town back to competent authorities in South Africa.

According to the Urban Warriors, the FIFA Players’ Status Committee agreed that it doesn’t have the jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

Ndoro’s eligibility has been the subject of speculation since he turned out for Ajax at the start of the year.

FIFA rules prohibit a player to play for three different clubs in one season and with Ndoro having played for two professional teams (Orlando Pirates and Al Faisaly) prior to his move to the Urban Warriors, he wasn’t supposed to feature for a third different club.

However, Ajax feel there was nothing wrong with the move, and that Ndoro should be allowed to play for the remainder of the campaign.

In their bid to have Ndoro back on the pitch, Ajax approached the South Gauteng High Court a few weeks ago after South African Football Association arbitrator Nassir Cassim SC ruled that the player shouldn’t be allowed to play and referred the matter to FIFA.

Judge Sutherland dismissed Ajax’s urgent application to have Cassim’s ruling set aside, but part of the verdict was that the arbitrator’s decision should urgently be reviewed. — Goal.com