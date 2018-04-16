Man goes beserk, axes mom to death

By Michael Magoronga

A Gokwe man, who went berserk recently and axed his mother to death after accusing her of bewitching him, has appeared in court facing one count of murder and another of attempted murder.



John Chifamba of Madanyika Village under Chief Nemangwe struck his mother Shingirai Chifamba five times with an axe and his sister Sabina Chifamba once on the head after she tried to restrain him from committing the crime.

Sabina is battling for life in hospital.

John was remanded in custody to April 29 after he appeared before Gokwe Magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure. He was not asked to plead and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State led by Mr Maxwell Tafira alleged that on April 2 this year around 10am, John armed himself with an axe and went to his mother’s home. He found her seated outside.

“He started shouting at his mother accusing her of being a witch and having caused bad luck in his life,” Mr Tafira told the court.

An altercation ensured, the court heard, leading to the sister Sabina trying to restrain John from axing their hapless mother.

He turned on Sabina and struck her once in the head with the axe and she collapsed.

He then turned his attention back to his mother and axed her five times and she died on the spot.

Neighbours who heard the screams of the two women rushed to the scene and ferried Sabina to Gokwe District Hospital.

She was later referred to Parirenyatwa Group for Hospitals, where she is battling for life.

Chifamba was arrested the following day after police launched a manhunt. The Herald