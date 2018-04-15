Raunchy Bev goes rural

By Bruce Ndlovu

Although she made her name mesmerising men in nightclubs in the country’s major cities, raunchy dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda is now ready to break new ground with shows in Lupane, Nkayi and Nyathi.

Some have been questioning whether the queen of raunchy dance in Zimbabwe would survive in an era that has seen strip clubs sprout around Zimbabwe particularly in the capital and Bulawayo.

Some have argued that, years after it started grabbing national headlines, her bottle act has lost some of its novelty, as people have become used to dancers that go further and are more daring than she ever was.

However, a wily promoter seems to have found the solution for Bev, bringing her to communities who still value her act. Assan Mandizvidza came up with the idea of bringing Bev to rural Matabeleland North after he witnessed the mushrooming of gold panners in the two areas.

Bev will perform with her Sexy Angels in Lupane, Nkayi and Nyathi on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

“I decided to bring Bev to those areas because there are a lot of gold panners in those areas and they’re willing to spend money to watch her act. If you noticed there has been an influx of panners to those areas because of gold deposit discoveries in those areas in recent times.

“I brought in a number of artistes recently to those same places but people kept on asking when I would bring Bev for them. I had to fulfil their wishes,” said Mandizvidza. The Sunday News