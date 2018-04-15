Man rapes daughter at knife point, offers to marry her

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe man deserves the title of being the worst father ever after he tied his daughter with a rope, gagged her mouth and raped her several times at knife point before offering to marry her after she fell pregnant.

The matter came to light when the man who cannot be named to protect the daughter was arraigned before Gokwe magistrate Mr Solomon Jenya last week facing charges of rape and impregnating his daughter.

The man of Webber Compound was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 20 April. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Methuselah Ndlovu, sometime in November 2011, the girl, whose age was not mentioned in court, was left in the custody of her father after her mother had travelled.

The father, the court heard, came back home drunk and headed straight to the kitchen hut where his daughter was sleeping.

He allegedly tied her up, gagged her and threatened to stab her with a knife if she screamed before raping her the whole night.

The court heard that in the following days, the man would repeatedly rape his daughter and that went on until his wife returned.

In February 2012, the man was back to his acts again, repeatedly raping his daughter after her mother had travelled again.

Every time he would force himself on her, the court heard, he would threaten to stab her with a knife if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

As a result of her sexual abuse, the girl fell pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy in January last year.

In April last year, the man reportedly followed his daughter to a river and told her that she was his second wife hence they should constantly have sexual intercourse.

She, however, turned him down before fleeing to Kadoma where she told her uncle about the abuse she had gone through at the hands of her father.

The uncle helped the girl to report the matter at Kwekwe Rural Police Station leading to the man’s arrest. Sunday News