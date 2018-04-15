Man ‘kills’ rival suitor

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A man from Kwekwe allegedly ran amok and fatally assaulted his rival suitor when he caught him pants down with his girlfriend, police have confirmed.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday when Ernest Masendeke teamed up with his two unidentified friends to allegedly fatally assault Happison Machaba after he caught him red handed with his girlfriend Cynthia Mhlanga.

“Police in Kwekwe are investigating a case of murder where a male adult aged 32 died after being attacked with a sjambok several times over his body by an estranged suitor.

“On Thursday around 3.30am, the three suspects — Masendeke and his two accomplices — one only known as Mandera went to a house in Mbizo, Kwekwe to visit Masendeke’s girlfriend Cynthia Mhlanga a female adult aged 28. On arrival, Masendeke knocked at the door and the girlfriend opened it to let him in,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said when Masendeke got into the house he switched on the lights and saw Machaba hiding under the bed.

“Masendeke locked the door and went back to his vehicle, he returned with his two accomplices armed with a rubber sjambok. The trio took turns to beat Machaba all over the body using the sjambok until he became unconscious. When they realised that he was unconscious, they fled the scene, leaving him for dead,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Machaba was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Mhlanga sought assistance from a neighbour and they took Machaba to Kwekwe General Hospital to seek medical attention but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He sustained injuries all over the body,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Mhlanga reported the matter to the police and the suspects are still on the run.

“The suspects are still at large. Police are appealing to members of the public to seek third parties like church, traditional or even relatives for assistance to solve their disputes as use of violence constitutes an offence. Also those who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the criminals must make a report to any police station or make use of the suggestion boxes nearer to them,” she said. The Sunday News