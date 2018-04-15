Jah Prayzah relishing Davido concert – Nigerian star jets in Thursday…..Boity arrives Friday

By Takudzwa Chihambakwe

They say once bitten twice shy but for highflying Zimbabwean star, Jah Prayzah, who was let down twice by Davido, there is no room for being shy.

Instead, the artiste is feeling buoyant ahead of his much awaited concert alongside the Nigerian mega star at the Harare International Conference Centre this Saturday.

“I am feeling very excited ahead of my debut performance with Davido in Zimbabwe,” said a jubilant Jah Prayzah.

“I have performed with him once. We shared the stage at Macufe Festival in South Africa and I am looking forward to sharing that experience with my home fans.

“I am not disgruntled at all ahead of this show despite what happened last year. I have gone through a lot in the past year that has made me stronger as an individual. So the unfortunate incidents of Davido failing to come to Zimbabwe are not things that can weigh me down,” he said.

The multi-award winning artiste said that his band is working hard to ensure fans have a memorable concert come April 21.

“We are working daily with the band to polish our acts and we are going to rehearse with Davido when he comes into the country and ensure that by the time we hit the stage it will be fireworks all the way,” he highlighted.

After failing to pitch up for the “Kutonga Kwaro” hit-maker’s album launch on October 13, 2017, and vanishing off the radar ahead of yet another gig slated for December 29 – Davido is finally set to return to Zimbabwe.

Unlike in the past, the Nigerian superstar is this time around a willing participant in pushing the forthcoming Zimbabwe gig through video drops and poster uploads on his official social media page(s).

One of Davido’s posts read: “I know I’ve disappointed my fans in Zimbabwe so many times. I’m making it up to y’all on April 21 at HICC. I love you all. WILL BE THERE!!!”

Besides dancing and singing along to his tracks, revellers will be looking forward to that epic moment the “Fall” hit singer collaborates with Jah Prayzah on the chart-topping single “My Lilly”.

Concert organiser, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, last week said he had pulled out all the stops to ensure that the gig would be flawless.

“We are ready. Top of the range cars that some people will only see once in their lifetime are ready. Money spenders from South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and other neighbouring countries are also ready to join their Zimbabwean counterparts at this gig.

“Remember I have previously taken my ‘All White Parties’ to Botswana and South Africa – we have massive followings there. The show is not just being advertised here in Zimbabwe only but is on DStv as well, which means the whole of Africa knows about this concert,” said Ginimbi.

Davido is expected to touch down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport at 11am this Thursday. Organisers of the concert say a Press conference would be held later on the same day before Davido goes on a “massive tour” of Harare the following day. He will be joined by South African television personality, Boity, who commands a cult following on the African continent and will be hosting the gig at the HICC on Saturday. “Davido is coming with a full band. This is going to be epic. Showbiz lovers should not miss this gig. It might just be one of the best concerts ever put together in this country. It has all the ingredients of a blockbuster,” said Ginimbi.

“As for my VIPs, those in the All White section of the show, they need not worry. They will not be involved in the shoving and pushing for anything.

They will have their favourite beverages right where they are and they will be adequate security,” he added. Experienced concert organiser Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment, who is running the logistical side of the gig, said show-goers were in for a treat on Saturday as the line-up of artistes on the night was mind blowing.

“Besides Killer T and ExQ, who boast brand spanking new albums outside their mega collaboration ‘Nhema’, and other hits – we have two surprise acts that will leave everyone spellbound. So people should expect to have fun from start to finish.

“From the time that the show starts, serious live music lovers will not be able to leave their seats until the show is finished.

That is how we have lined up the artistes. We want to ensure that there is value for money for everyone that manages to get into the venue,” said Dee nosh. The Sunday Mail