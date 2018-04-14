What’s next for Donel Mangena?

By Bongani Ndlovu

Zimbabwe’s Donel Mangena might not have won The Voice UK finals last week, but he has left a lasting impression in the history of the competition.

The 16-year-old British-Zimbabwean singer came second in The Voice UK show and narrowly missed out on the grand prize to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe.

Donel was captivating whenever he was on stage with his exhilarating dance moves.

Zimbabweans fell in love in him when he mixed his renditions with his native IsiNdebele tongue.

His mentor and one of the competition’s judges, Will.I.Am, promised to record new music for Donel and it seems this promise will be fulfilled. Will.I.Am has already indicated that he is not sure that he will be part of The Voice UK for the next season.

“It’s been six years and seven seasons: haven’t had time to make music. The last record I did was before I did The Voice. So if you think about it, from 2012, I haven’t put out music:not Black Eyed Peas, not solo stuff, not working with anybody else. So I’m really thinking ‘What am I going to do?” he told The Daily Star.

“I don’t know if I’ll come back next year : I think I just need a plan, because I’ve been reacting – I haven’t planned.”

This might mean that Will.I.Am will concentrate on producing music for Donel for him to become a global superstar as he had promised at the beginning of the show.

Donel definitely has the voice, dance moves and onstage charisma, which are essential tools to make it on the global stage.

What is left is new music from him.

In the near future though, Donel is preparing to perform for Queen Elizabeth II at her birthday next Saturday, of which his grandmother wishes to be present to see her favourite grandson do her proud again. The Chronicle