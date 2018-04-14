Ngezi in Shabanie test

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Two teams in different worlds clash at Maglas tomorrow when high-flying Ngezi Platinum and Shabanie Mine square off in a league confrontation.

Coach Tonderayi Ndiraya and his men have rolled past all the five opponents they have met so far in the elite division.

But their winning streak comes under severe scrutiny against the gritty performers who have gained a reputation of punching above their weight.

The platinum miners have been aided by a big budget availed to Ndiraya to assemble a good team which has set itself a primary target of winning the league’s ultimate prize. In contrast, Shabanie coach, Takesure Chiragwi, has assembled a team from a small budget but has defied odds by posting some impressive results.

The team has jolted the business community in the mining town into action with entrepreneurs pledging to help the financially troubled Premiership outfit.

Former club executive member, Dumezweni Mawite Mpofu, this week said the plight of the side had touched him and has pledged to help them financially.

Chiragwi and his players are yet to get their salaries this year but, on the field of play, they have put up a spirited show and managed to post some impressive results.

In their opening five league matches, they have lost only once, away to Chicken Inn. “They won their opening match against Triangle and shared spoils against the trio of Dynamos, Mutare City and provincial rivals Nichrut.

Chiragwi warned that unbeaten Ngezi might be in for a tough test.

“The boys have been doing well but playing against Ngezi Platinum will not be easy, they have beaten everyone they have played against, but we will be ready for them.

“At some point they will also lose or draw and, hopefully, we will be the first team to do that, especially at our home ground. We have been doing well and the guys have been applying what we have been doing at training onto the field of play, if we manage to do that again, we can stop Ngezi,” said Chiragwi.

Last year Shabanie Mine collected maximum points against Ngezi at Maglas. The Herald