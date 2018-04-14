Mukanya’s grand touchdown

Thomas Mapfumo or simply Mukanya to his legion of fans is expected to touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Independence Day, ending his 14-year long absence from the Zimbabwean music scene.

This is symbolic in two ways – firstly, it is a ‘big’ day for Zimbabweans after attaining Uhuru from colonial rule, secondly, after living in exile in the United States for the last 14 years, Mukanya finally makes it home!

Quite honestly, he must have been homesick as he indicated in one of the promotional videos on social media networks.

But that is not all, Mukanya is set to stage one of the biggest homecoming concerts so far this year.

The concert, slated for Glamis Arena on April 28 in Harare, will see Mukanya taking to the stage backed by an 18-member piece band.

The Kuenda Mbire singer will share the stage with Oliver Mtukudzi and the Black Spirits, Winky D, Gary Tight, Andy Muridzo and Suluman Chimbetu.

The much-anticipated clash on home soil brings a lot of fond memories way back before Mukanya relocated to the United States. Already, word on the streets is that the concert has been renamed Tuku/Mukanya.

However, this time, Mapfumo also known by such sobriquets as Hugo Hurricane or Gandanga (Cde), will be all out to prove a thing or two since his long absence on the Zimbabwe’s mainstream music scene.

His last album titled, Danger Zone, never got enough airplay locally and maybe, this may be a good time to revive it.

One of the tracks is Chauya Chauya kuZimbabwe Kusiri Kufa Ndekupi’ which has political undertones on Zimbabwe and provides power for positive change and unity.

According to Entertainment Republic who are organising the Big Bira, tickets are going for $20 and can be purchased online at www.thomasmapfumo homecoming.co.za The Chronicle