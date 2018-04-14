Meet ExQ’s Tsvigiri woman in red

By Bongani Ndlovu

When urban groove artiste ExQ dropped the music video for Tsvigiri (Sugar) last week, many were in awe with the visuals while some were captivated by the voluptuous video vixens.

Within a week of its release, the music video had racked up over 100 000 views on video sharing site YouTube.

The video simply celebrates curvaceous women with one lady in red who features prominently at the beginning of the music video, winning the hearts of many.

Consecutive shots of the music video focus on her with ExQ seemingly salivating and ogling her while she glides across the room of a mansion seductively beckoning him to come closer.

ExQ’s smile is priceless.

The woman in question is Bulawayo-born Zandile Sibanda, who prefers to be called Zandie.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with her and she reflected on the shooting of the video and shared her plans.

Her aim is to feature in more high-end music videos that will expose her to the rest of Africa and the world.

Zandie said it’s all about exposure and commends the man behind the visuals -award winning videographer Vusa Blaqs – for affording her a chance to be on the music video.

“In 2015, I did a music video with an artiste called 8L through Blaqs who is a close friend of mine. I told him sometime last year that I wanted to start doing music videos. He called me asking if I was interested in doing a music video with ExQ and I said yes,” she said.

“I must admit, I’d a very good time working with ExQ and Blaqs on the music video.”

With the Tsvigiri music video doing the rounds on social media, Zandie said she was getting more and more attention from people.

“Ever since I featured on the music video and people started noticing me, my Instagram profile has started getting a lot of followers. This is good, but on the other hand, my Instagram inbox has been flooded with weird messages from people, mostly men.

“I can, however, handle all that added attention because I’ve a strong will and focus,” she said.

As she is new in the game, she said she would have to develop a thick skin as the negative comments are coming in as fast as the positive ones.

“There are comments online that people pass and there’s nothing that I can do about them. The most hurtful comments are people claiming the dress I was wearing wasn’t mine. They make me look like I borrow clothes, which isn’t the case. That was a number (dress) from my wardrobe,” said Zandie.

Away from being a video vixen, Zandie said she wants to be a television personality if given the chance.

“I want to focus on being in the media. I want to be a television personality and focus on presenting. I’m determined to do it on my own and I’m going to hustle my way to the top. Being in this music video is one of the first steps.”

She believes that there is a lot of money to be made from music videos and when she is done, her vision is to set up a company.

“In the future, I want to set up a company that I will call Zee Vee’s Management for female video vixens where those who want ladies to appear in their videos, will contact me. There’s lot money to be made as I was paid handsomely for featuring in ExQ’s music video,” Zandie said.

At home, she spends time with her grandmother who she says is her inspiration.

“My grandmother is the one who inspires me because she has been through quite a lot. I learnt a lot from her and she’s the one that made me strong because all my life, people have been talking about me. I was known as ‘that girl’ in town. Obviously, I’d have break downs and all and she’ll be the one who’d pick me up.”

Asked what inspired the huge tattoo on her left shoulder, Zandie said it was a teenage mistake.

“When I was in school, I had a five dollar tattoo done because everyone in my click had one. Unfortunately, I reacted badly. So after school, I was referred to one of the best tattoo artistes, Roland, in Bulawayo and possibly Zimbabwe.

“I asked him to cover it up and I opted for roses and that’s what is all over my left shoulder,” said Zandie. The Chronicle