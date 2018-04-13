Winky D headlines Masvingo campus party

Zimdancehall star Winky D who is riding high with his latest album Gombwe will headline Campus Concert Part 3 scheduled for Caravan Park in Masvingo tonight, courtesy of One Fusion (Net One) in conjunction with the Great Zimbabwe University SRC.

The “ultimate concert for all university students” will also feature Judgement Yard, Jah Signal and Ras Caleb among others.

“The Campus Party is our way of appreciating our youth customer segment by allowing them to have a party on us by simply buying OneFusion $3 and OneFusion $5 as their ticket into the Concert.

“So essentially they get to enjoy Winky D, Judgement Yard, Jah Signal as well as their OneFusion package and get exclusive access to this jam packed OneFusion Party,” Eldrette Shereni — NetOne executive marketing and public relations said.

“We have already done similar OneFusion Campus parties for Chinhoyi University of Technology and Midlands State University last month and have now brought the same to Masvingo to accord students from GZU, Masvingo Poly, MSU Zvishavane Campus, Morgenster Teachers’ College, Bondolfi College and Reformed Church Zimbabwe to be a part of the fun powered by NetOne.”

Winky D has been enjoying a good work-relationship with a number of corporates including NetOne among others.

Macheso dates Bev

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso will share the stage with dancer Beverly Sibanda and her Sexy Angels on Saturday at Madzeka Night Club in Mutoko.

Tonight, Macheso will perform alongside Tedious Matsito at Globetrotter, Old Mazowe Road in Harare’s Westgate suburb.

On Sunday, the Tafadzwa hit maker will return to Jongwe Corner in Hatfield, Harare.

Ginimbi to grace special events

Flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure will this weekend grace Mr and Miss Africa University pageant and University of Zimbabwe (UZ)’s Got Talent Show.

Ginimbi will also attend the Mutare shutdown gig scheduled today at 5564 Murambi East which will feature DJs such as Juice Strongest DJ, MC Lampy, Ras Khumbu and DJ Annex among others.

The businessman will also be a special guest at Mr and Miss Africa University pageant which will be held at the Glow bar, Golden Peacock villa hotel in Mutare.

On Saturday, he will again be a special guest at the University of Zimbabwe UZ Got Talent show which will be at the university’s Great Hall, where there will be free ticket giveaways to the Davido show.

Diamond Musica back at Longcheng Plaza

Rhumba group Diamond Musica famed for their song Dis Is Good will showcase at Food Nest Restaurant at Longcheng Plaza, Belvedere in the capital tonight.

Market at Queen

Queen of Hearts Cafe in Highlands will on Sunday host the monthly Market at Queen where people will get to taste the best of Harare’s beverages and food.

Meet and Greet Brunch for naturals at Moto Republik

THE event to be held on Saturday is meant to launch the TashaMat Hair Diaries blog and to meet and network with people who keep natural hair. There will be motivational speakers and hair demonstrations, accessory making and more.

Takura to unveil debut album

Hip-hop artiste Takura will unveil his debut studio album Someone Had to Do It at Club 1+1, Longcheng Plaza in the capital tonight.

The event will feature musicians Trevor Dongo, Simba Tagz, Stunner and Junior Brown among others.

The album is made up of 18 tracks.

“I regard this album as my best work ever. I took my time working on it. Initially, I wanted to release the album last year but I deleted it as I was not happy about it.

“I recorded another album which I am going to unveil this Friday. I have confidence on this one,” the 28-year-old-artiste said.

Takura ventured into music industry in 2014 with the group Soul Africa before going solo in two years later where he released the hit Zino Irema.

Play back in Harare by public demand

A play which celebrates the downfall of former President Robert Mugabe, Operation Restore Regasi will be showcased for the second round at Theatre in Park in Harare due to the high demand the play has attracted.

The play is scheduled for tonight at 7pm.

Operation Restore Regasi was initially shown at the same venue for three days last week, with all sessions recording a full house.

In some cases people had to be turned away while others preferred to rather stand than go back.

The actors will once again take to the stage in hilarious depictions of the former first lady Grace Mugabe and her 94-year-old husband.

The play takes a dig at Mugabe and Grace and mocks how they were dethroned after a military intervention on November 15, 2018.

Scenes from the play portray Grace as the crazy woman who insulted people leading to her husband’s downfall.

It goes on to repeat the events that took place from November 15 last year until Mugabe resigned and even repeats some of the speeches and statements made during the time.

Ex-Q to launch album

Talented rapper Ex-Q will be launching his Tseu Tseu album at a special “Unplugged” event tomorrow at Rylance Resort in Borrowdale in Harare.

He will be supported by the Military Touch Movement that includes Jah Prayzah, Tahle and Nutty O, also featuring DJ Stavo, DJ Tamuka, Reverb 7 and TK Beats.

This comes as the organisers of the event have had to reiterate their effort to provide a safe environment for “Unplugged” goers following controversy that arose on Twitter over comments that the event was becoming too crowded.

Ex-Q described the album as food for the ears, in an earlier interview online.

“Tseu Tseu is a small cultivated land for domestic farming that can be able to feed the whole village. This album is going to feed your ears and you will fall in love with it. There are tracks for everyone to fall in love with and dance to,” he was quoted.

April Clothes Auction

Elephant and Pineapple on York Avenue will hold clothes auction this Saturday.

“Bring those items that you love but never wear and find something new and have fun and all money raised will be donated to charity,” a poster of the event read.