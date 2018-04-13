President promotes senior AFZ officer

By Freeman Razemba

President Mnangagwa has promoted a senior Air Force of Zimbabwe officer from the rank of group captain to Air Commodore with effect from March 22.

Group Captain Walter Chikukwa was yesterday conferred his new rank of Air Commodore by AFZ Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo.

According to a citation by Air Commodore Peter Zimondi, Air Commodore Chikukwa was promoted in terms of Section 15 (1) (B) of the Defence Act by President Mnangagwa.

“It is pleasing to note that his Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Emmerson D. Mnangagwa approved the promotion of Group Captain W. Chikukwa to the substantive rank of Air Commodore,” he said.

Addressing senior AFZ officers, Air Marshal Moyo congratulated Air Commodore Chikukwa on his elevation.

“Let me congratulate you Air Commodore Walter Chikukwa on your promotion to the rank of Air Commodore,” he said. “A promotion, which you greatly deserve after serving the organisation for such a long time from the time of the liberation struggle to where you are today.

“You have shown dedication to the country and also to the organisation and hence you were rewarded.

“I must hasten to point out that promotions in the Air Force are always based on merit as has been the policy of the organisation.

“A number of considerations were made.

“There are quite a number of group captains who were also aspiring to land the same position, but because of your performance in the organisation and qualifications, which you have attained, the organisation felt it was necessary that you be raised to the current rank.”

Air Marshal Moyo said a rise in rank signified a corresponding increase in responsibility and accountability for newly-promoted officers.

“In your case, you are going to be working in very high offices and I do hope you are not going to disappoint the organisation and we look forward to hearing good news only in your current appointment,” he said.

“I wish you the best in your career, there is still more.

“The sky is still the limit, continue to work hard.”

Air Commodore Chikukwa said he was very happy to be promoted after an illustrious service, which dates back to the days of the liberation struggle.

“I must thank the Commander of the Air Force and the entire hierarchy of the Air Force for considering me for this promotion among many of my peers,” he said.

“I am sure that the consideration was on merit and given that the Air Force is a learning organisation, it actually prepared us academically to assume higher level positions.

“And now that I will be working at a much higher level at strategic and policy level, it means that I must assume higher responsibilities in the organisation and I hope that I will not disappoint, but live up to the expectations of my commanders.”

Air Commodore Chikukwa will now be based at the ZDF Headquarters. The Herald