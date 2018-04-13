Olinda nominated for two gongs

United Kingdom-based businesswoman and “socialite” Olinda Chapel (pictured) has been nominated in two categories under the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards United Kingdom edition.

Chapel was nominated in the Female Personality of the Year as well as the People’s Choice in association with Savannah Freight.

The same version of awards are also held in South Africa, Australia, as well as the United States of America.

“The Zaa is a distinctly special awards ceremony seeking to recognise Zimbabweans who have pushed the limits against all odds to raise the Zimbabwean flag high and do both themselves and their fellow countrymen proud. The Zaa has become one of the most important events in the African community,” according to the its website.

Apart from her businesses and her very public life, Chapel, runs a charity foundation that helps pay school fees for underprivileged children.

Over 85 nominees across 17 categories will be voted for on the website until end of April.

This comes as London Fintech Company, WorldRemit has partnered for Zaa International.

“Now, more than ever; is a time for us to unite and bring to light what Zimbabweans are doing. It’s time to tell our story because we do have a story to tell, and have so much more to achieve for the betterment of our community here in the Diaspora and for our nation,Zimbabwe,” Zaa chairperson Conrad Mwanza

Zaa panel chair Tawanda Chiwira, said that the public’s response, as expected, was very positive and applauded them for the remarkable and well deserved nominations that were received for this year’s awards campaign.

“We received some exceptional nominations this year. The public have helped us to unearth the extraordinary talent we have in the Zim UK community.”

“There were strong entries across all categories and after extensive deliberations by the panel, we have come up with an excellent shortlist of candidates who have distinguished themselves in various sectors in the last year,” he added. The Chronicle