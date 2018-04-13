Mwanjali back, but out of Triangle clash

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United veteran player Method Mwanjali has finally received his clearance from Tanzanian top-flight side SC Simba, but the former Warriors skipper will not be available for the Green Machine’s tie against Triangle at Gibbo on Sunday.

Mwanjali has had to wait longer for the processing of his papers.

He has been training with the Green Machine.

However, coach Lloyd Chitembwe says he should first work for his place.

“Method (Mwanjali) has always been part of the team ever since he re-joined us from Tanzania. CAPS United is his home,’’ said Chitembwe.

“He will definitely participate this season. He is a good player who has achieved so much with the club in the past and we always need him.

“He can play in different positions. It shows that he is an asset to the club.

“Now that he has been cleared, obviously, he will play a part this season, though, maybe not immediately, but he will play.’’

CAPS United are yet to lose a match in the new season after drawing three and winning two out of their five opening matches. Chitembwe is also hoping striker Aba Chidiebere, who last week scored his first goal for CAPS since joining them last year, has now found his range.

“The reason why we train every day is to keep improving. It’s encouraging that we have started to convert chances and it’s good that we are creating those chances, but we really want to keep working hard so that we keep improving in all aspects of the game,’’ the coach said.

“Abasarim (Chidiebere) is a good player and I am happy he finally opened his account for the team. I hope he continues with the fine form.

“Most of the players that are here are all ready for selection and there are no injuries to worry about. We have a big squad to pick from.”

Chitembwe backed midfielder Oscar Machapa, who had a terrible cameo against Herentals last week, to bounce back.

Machapa ended up being booed by some of his fans, but to his credit, Chitembwe chose not to be influenced by the emotions from the stands.

He stuck with Machapa and believes he will come good because he can’t become a bad player overnight.

“We introduced Machapa (Oscar) in the second half in our last match against Herentals and he was a bit off-colour, but that is very normal in football,’’ said Chitembwe.

“Everyone gets through that phase. We are not really worried about that. We cannot just dump a player just because he has performed below par.

“He remains part of our plans and will continue to play.

“He has proven to be a good player and we still need his services going forward,”

CAPS United players also showed they are a family as the likes of Dennis Dauda were seen encouraging Machapa not to let the voices that were coming from the stands distract him, but to keep working harder.

Machapa returned to the Green Machine from Congolese giants AS Vita, the most popular football club in the DRC. The Herald