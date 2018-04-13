Mpopoma headmaster’s son killed by pirating Honda fit

By Whinsley Masara

A 25 year old man from Bulawayo died on the spot after he was knocked down by a pirating Honda Fit. Buthumuzi Dube of Njube suburb, who is the son to Mpopoma High School head, Mr Christopher Dube, was hit by the vehicle as he crossed Luveve Road at Emagetsini intersection with two friends. He sustained serious body injuries and died on the spot.

The accident occurred at around 9PM on Sunday.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the accident. “I can confirm we received a report of a man who was knocked down by a vehicle along Luveve Road and he died on the spot.

“The driver was arrested and is being charged with culpable homicide. He is assisting police with investigations,” he said.

Asst Insp Ncube warned drivers to desist from speeding and urged members of the public to be always cautious and alert when crossing roads.

Mr Dube said he was saddened by the untimely death of his second born child.He said what hurt him most was that the killers of his son were not cooperating in the matter and were denying that they were speeding.

“Buthumuzi was walking home from Emakhandeni suburb in the company of two others when he was hit by the speeding vehicle. As they crossed the road, he remained behind and was knocked down.

“The vehicle had its roof extensively damaged and the windscreen was shattered indicating that the driver was speeding and impact may have been heavy.

The degree of damage to the vehicle clearly indicates that the vehicle was speeding, although he claimed that he was driving at 70km/hour,” said Mr Dube.

He said Buthumuzi will be buried today at West Park cemetery.

On Tuesday, National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba expressed concern on pedestrians who are being knocked down when crossing roads. She urged the motoring public and pedestrians to be alert and observant as they are both users of the road.The Chronicle