Man (65) ‘rapes’ great-granddaughter (11)

By Codelia Mondela

A man from Nyamandlovu allegedly raped his 11-year-old great grand-daughter and threatened to kill her and her parents if she revealed the matter.After the rape, the man (65) allegedly gave the minor 25cents.

He is alleged to have followed the minor when she went alone to fetch water from a borehole in August last year.

The man pleaded not guilty to rape before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze who remanded him in custody to Friday.

Prosecuting Miss Concilia Ncube said the man called the minor and took her to a tree where he ordered her to remove her clothes.

“The complainant screamed, but saw no one. The accused person raped the child once. After the act, he threatened to kill the child and her parents if she told anyone about the matter.

He gave her 25 cents and left the scene,” she said.Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man from Matobo has appeared in court for allegedly raping his four-year-old neighbour’s daughter after he found her alone at home.

The man pleaded not guilty to rape charges before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere who remanded him out of custody to April 24.

For the State, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said the man allegedly raped the minor on March 8 this year while her grandmother was at the fields which are 50 metres away from the homestead.

“The accused person approached the complainant who was alone at home and threatened to kill her if she cried out. He raped the child and went away,” he said. The Chronicle