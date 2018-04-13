Bravo NetOne!

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders’ third kit batch covering winter clothing has arrived in Harare and Bosso will take delivery of the consignment early next week.

The new batch, courtesy of principal sponsors NetOne, includes tracksuits for winter training as well as travel wear.Speaking at the club’s weekly Press conference yesterday, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said the club remained indebted to the sponsors for fulfilling their promise.

Last week, the mobile telecoms firm delivered another kit the team used in its 1-0 win over league debutants Nichrut at Barbourfields Stadium, but pointed out that the kit would be downgraded into training gear once the latest batch arrives.

“Remember that even the kit we received last week, which we are using now, will be used for training, so we still have a second batch coming. The issues to do with warmer clothing, your tracksuits and so forth, that is the next batch which has arrived in Harare and is getting cleared. We should be able to receive it hopefully next week. That will be our warmer training and travelling kit. Everything seems to be coming together and we are really grateful to our sponsors,” said Dube.

Meanwhile, Dube hailed fans that apprehended a hooligan for throwing missiles during the match against Nichrut last week.

“We thank the fans for remaining orderly. Those that were at the match last Sunday saw what happened at the scoreboard end when someone attempted to throw a missile and was apprehended by the fans themselves, who handed him over to the marshals and eventually to the police.

“We applaud that because it shows that the message that we have been sending out has been taken very seriously by our fans. It’s important because it’s our club, our image,” said Dube. During the club’s annual general meeting this year, members resolved to sue fans that throw missiles onto the pitch during the club’s matches. The Chronicle