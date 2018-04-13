Bosso board reshuffled

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The Highlanders board of directors has shuffled its leadership, with radio legend Luke Mnkandla taking over the chairmanship from businessman, Mgcini Nkolomi.

Human resources expert Cosmos Sikhosana is the new board vice-chairman, taking over from Jonathan Sayi Moyo.Board secretary Mathew Sibindi kept his position in the 10-member board.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, ,confirmed the new changes following a board meeting on Wednesday night.

“Highlanders FC would like to make the following changes to its board of directors. Luke Mnkandla is the new board chairman taking over from Mgcini Nkolomi. Cosmos Sikhosana comes in as vice board chairman, taking over from Jonathan Sayi Moyo. Mathew Sibindi remains board secretary. Please note that these changes are with immediate effect. The changes are in keeping with the club’s philosophy of leadership rotation of office bearers,” said Dube in a brief statement last night.

Davies Sibanda resigned from the board in 2017, while former secretary Jimmy Ncube was elevated to club president following the passing away of Jonathan Themba Mhlanga in September 2016. The Chronicle