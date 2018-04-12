We’re not chasing Epoupa: Ngezi

by Mukudzei Chingwere

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League pacesetters, Ngezi Platinum, have said they are not interested in the signature of unsettled Dynamos striker Christian Epoupa as they have already exhausted their allotted 25 slots of senior players.

However, clubs can make changes to their squads in the mid-season transfer window.

Ngezi Platinum secretary-general, Cleote Munjoma, said they did not have space for the Cameroonian.

“We are not chasing Epoupa, we are happy with what we have in all the departments from the goalkeeping to the strike-force, the technical department have not notified us of any problem,’’ he said.

“We have actually started the season very well and why should we be desperate to add any players to our squad when our coaches are happy with what they have?

“There is a number that is required to register players and we have exhausted ours, we actually do not have plans to add any players this year.

“But you never know with football, there might be a need to do that, but if we are to do so, maybe we will do that in mid-season when the transfer window reopens.

“For now, we are going with what we have and there is no room for making any alterations to the squad.”

Only a Ghanaian forward is yet to feature for them.

“The only player that is yet to be cleared to play in the league, which you will be seeing soon, is the Ghanaian striker Stephen (Owusu Kaakyire) his work permit was not yet out,” he said.

“We actually registered him and as soon as his work permit is out he will be available for selection.

“So, for now, we are not negotiating with any players as there is no room for us to make additions and what the people are saying are just rumours and it is not true.”

The Mhondoro miners have started the campaign on fire after winning their five opening matches on the bounce and are yet to concede a goal so far in the league.The Herald