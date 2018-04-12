Taxi driver jailed 15 years for stocktheft

By Thupeyo Muleya

A taxi driver believed to be part of a stocktheft syndicate that operated along Beitbridge’s major highways leading to Harare and Bulawayo has been jailed for an effective 15 years.

Philip Banda (56) was convicted of stealing three head of cattle together with the racket’s kingpins, Kudakwashe Mabanda (32) and Isaac Moyoweshumba (30).

Mabanda and Moyoweshumba are already serving their 15-year jail terms.

The syndicate allegedly involved illegal meat vendors, among them Beitbridge Residents Association’s secretary for finance Mrs Lucia Khumalo (46), Ketina Gudhe (40), Tsungirai Zvakamwe (23) and Owen Gumbo (18).

All the accused persons reside in Dulivhadzimo Township and their charges were later withdrawn for lack of incriminating evidence.

Banda denied the charges of stock theft, but Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi convicted him on the strength of evidence presented by the State.

The magistrate conditionally suspended three years of Banda’s initial 18-year jail term for five years, leaving him to serve an effective 15 years.

Prosecuting, Mr Jabulani Mberesi told the court that on February 8, at around 4am, police officers on patrol spotted a black Toyota Raum turning into the bushy area near Masvingo turn off and became suspicious.

The vehicle was being driven by Banda, who was in the company of Mabanda and Moyoweshumba.

He said police officers followed up and found the trio loading something into the vehicle.

He said Banda spotted the cops and they drove away at high speed, but the police took note of the vehicle’s registration number.

The court also heard that police found three 50kg sacks of meat on the crime scene.

They searched the area and found three fresh carcasses of cattle.

Mr Mberesi said the police made a follow up on the vehicle, which they found near Mashavire Business Centre in Dulivhadzimo suburb.

He said the trio of Banda, Mabanda and Moyoweshumba tried to flee, but surrendered after the cops fired one warning shot.

He said three 25 litres buckets of meat were recovered from the vehicle.

Upon further interrogation, the trio led the police to other members in Dulivhadzimo suburb, where more meat was recovered stashed in buckets.

Zvakamwe, Gumbo, Gudhe and Khumalo were subsequently arrested.

The prosecutor said the stolen beasts were valued at $1 800 and only 400kg of meat was recovered. –The Herald