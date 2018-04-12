Peter Ndlovu backs Streak

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Lengendary former Highlanders and Coventry City forward, Peter “Nsukuzonke” Ndlovu, has joined a long list of fans backing sacked Chevrons head coach Heath Streak and his backroom staff.

Ndlovu, team manager of crack Absa Premiership side, Mamelodi Sundowns, said he fully supported Streak and described as shameful allegations of racism proffered by under fire Zimbabwe Cricket board chairperson, Tawengwa Mukuhlani.Streak last week took to social media to defend himself against Mukuhlani’s racist rant.

“Uchairman we ZC uthi mina ngizondana labantu abamnyama. Abantu abangaziyo bayakwazi ukuthi lokhu kungamanga. Bonke even lamaplayers bayakwazi ukuthi ngingumuntu onjani. Ngiphila labantu bonke. Mina angilandaba lokuthi umuntu isikhumba sinjani. Ngoba igazi lonke libomvu phansi. Mina ngikhangele ukuthi umuntu ofisa ukuthi ilizwe lethu liye phambili nguye engimfunayo. Nguye engizabambana izandla laye. (The ZC chairman says I hate blacks. Those who know me know that this is not true. Even the players know the kind of person I am. I am no racist and I do not look at a person’s skin because our blood is the same, all of us. I only want to work with someone whose desire is to see Zimbabwe progressing),” said Streak while speaking in perfect IsiNdebele.

According to national broadcaster ZBC, the legendary Ndlovu also took to social media to support Streak, arguing that the allegations against the coach were not only baseless, but unfounded.

“I just want to appreciate you because you always have been professional when you were playing for Zimbabwe and you kept that even as a coach. I really support what you have just said in terms of people trying to mess your name. I support you all the way. You never minced your words. The skin colour is not what is important, but togetherness is what you have just expressed, that’s why you even went on to speak in vernacular. So, it is a shame that people will always want to divide people. I wish you to stay on as our coach. We just have to support you,” Ndlovu said. – The Chronicle