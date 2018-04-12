OK Grand Challenge kicks off

The annual OK Grand Challenge Promotion, which is kicking off nationwide today and ending on June 1, will be bigger and better than last year, the retail organisation’s chief executive officer Alex Siyavora has said.

Siyavora, who was officially launching the popular promotion at Borrowdale Race Course in Harare yesterday, said more prizes will be on offer this year as part of celebrating the OK Grand Challenge Promotion’s 30th anniversary.

“This year we are proud to announce that we have seen growth in the number of vehicles to be won. There are 43 cars to be won in this year’s promotion, that is three more than last year,” the OK Zimbabwe chief executive officer said.

The vehicles that will be up for grabs will include a Nissan Navara 4×4 double cab and 42 Nissan NP 2000s. Additionally, there will be cash prizes amounting to $25 000 and 10 000 free Kwese decoders.

He added that more suppliers, products and services will be involved this year.

“This is a demonstration of the trust our suppliers have in our store brands. With just over 60 suppliers and more than 200 individual products and services participating in this instalment of the Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion, you will agree with me that we are set for an exciting seven and half weeks of business,” Siyavora said.

Though the OK Grand Challenge Promotion will witness several changes this year, the organisers have decided to keep its main traditions intact.

“To keep the promotion as inclusive as possible, we have kept two fundamental parameters which worked for us over 29 years.

“Firstly, it was important that the promotion remain as familiar as possible. We have, therefore, kept the OK Grand Challenge Promotion mechanics the same as in the past few years. The coupon system will continue as the mechanism of the redemption process.

“Secondly, the entry thresholds have remained affordable to ensure that as many as many customers as possible get the opportunity to participate in the promotion. This second fundamental was possible because our suppliers afforded us keen prices for the promotion,” said Siyavora who replaced Willard Zireva as OK Zimbabwe chief executive officer in February last year. DailyNews