Gweru based truck driver battling for life after acid attack

A Gweru-based truck driver is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after he was allegedly doused with nitric acid by a workmate, who accused him of stealing from his vehicle.

Mr Everson Chuma (36) is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after he sustained severe burns.

The suspect, Shadreck Govera, is still on the run. In an interview from his hospital bed last week, Mr Chuma said they were on duty at the trucking company’s depot in Gweru en-route to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when their container was inspected and found to be missing part of the nitric acid.

He said his colleague then started accusing him of being responsible for the missing chemical.

“During the argument, Shadreck (Govera) then took a bucket full of nitric acid and poured it on my body before he disappeared.

“I was rushed to hospital after I suffered some burns due to the acid.”

Mr Chuma said the matter was later reported to the police.

Midlands acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende last week said they were still to receive a report on the incident. – The Herald