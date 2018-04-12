Exiled Tafadzwa Musekiwa speaks on going back to Zimbabwe after 15 years – VIDEO

Former Zengeza MP Tafadzwa Musekiwa, Zimbabwe’s youngest MP at 24, is set for an emotional return to Zimbabwe this weekend, 15 years after fleeing the country for the United Kingdom.

In this exclusive interview with Nehanda TV Managing Editor Lance Guma, Musekiwa who is now 42, explains his reasons for leaving and why he is now finally going back to Zimbabwe.

The former opposition MP discloses harrowing details of how when his father died in 2002, Zanu PF militia chased him away from the funeral, took over proceedings, dug the grave and buried him before forcing members of the family to sing on top of the grave.

According to Nehanda Radio sources, a big welcome back entourage has been organised for Musekiwa at the Harare International Airport on Saturday. Leading the arrangements is his longtime friend, former St Mary’s MP and lawyer Job Sikhala. Nehanda Radio