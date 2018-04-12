Chidiebere eyes golden boot

By Tadious Manyepo

Caps United’s Nigerian striker Abasarim Chidiebere says he is targeting to emulate his former teammate Dominic Chungwa and win the Golden Boot award at the end of the marathon.

The 26-year-old opened his account for the Green Machine last Sunday as he scored the opener in his team’s 2-0 win over Herentals.

Chidiebeere joined CAPS United last season but couldn’t elbow Chungwa, who has since joined South African Premiership side Polokwane City, from the squad.

But the big striker appears to have won Chitembwe’s faith this season.

“I have been dreaming to do well for CAPS United, I am very happy to be off the mark now,’’ he said.

“I was waiting for my chance. Last season I couldn’t get the chance because I think I had not fully adjusted to the type of football expected at the club.

“Now that, I am being given the space, I want to prove what I can do. I want to win the league for CAPS United. That is the main reason why I came all the way from Nigeria. I came here to win the league and other trophies for CAPS United.’’ He said the Zimbabwean Premiership was one of the most competitive he has played in.

“Zimbabwe’s Premiership is one of the most competitive I have played in. The players are gifted and no team is easy to beat,’’ he said.

“I came to prove myself my worth here. I still have age on my side and I want to win the top goal-scorer award come end of the season.

“Before coming to CAPS United, I was playing in the Tanzanian top-flight but I have to admit that the Zimbabwean top-flight is tough. – The Herald