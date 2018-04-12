Are artistes getting money pledged at album launches?

By Bongani Ndlovu

Zimdancehall star Killer T is the latest artiste to have a windfall of money pledged for his latest album as he was promised a total of $65 000 by a combination of two businessmen and a football star during the launch of Mashoko Anopfuura last week.

The Chairman, as Killer T is known, joins a lengthy list of artistes from the country who during their album launches, have been promised wards of cash by flamboyant businessmen.

Local album launches have become a playground where businessmen and socialites show off their wealth, like what happened over the past weekend.

Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure pledged $50 000, former Zimbabwe national football captain Benjani Mwaruwari $10 000 and Harare businessman, Albert “Chief Albert” Ndabambi $5 000 during an auction of Killer T’s CD.

In February, Winky D was promised $70 000 for his Gombwe album by Ginimbi. Similarly, Jah Prayzah, when he launched Kutongwa Kwaro last year, had businessman Wicknell Chivayo pledging to buy the album for $10 000. He went on to give Rufaro, Jah Prayzah’s wife, an additional $2 000 during the auction.

These are some of the amounts that are enough to buy decent houses that the artistes have been promised, but the question is, are they getting these monies? This is because there have been artistes who have been duped by the grandstanding antics of business people in the past.

Who can forget the Mechanic Manyeruke saga where the veteran gospel singer was promised a Jaguar F Type four years ago and to date; Pride Africa Network (PAN) director Shepherd Sirewu has not delivered on his promise.

Jah Prayzah said he received the money pledged by Sir Wicknell within a week of the commitment. “We received the money the same month that the album was launched. In fact, all pledges that people made, from the money from Sir Wicknell to the stand by Phillip Chiyangwa have been honoured and we thank them,” said Keen Mushapaidze – Jah Prayzah’s manager.

Asked when Killer T’s money would be delivered, Mwaruwari said he would deliver on his promise.

“Everyone who pledged money during Killer T’s album launch including me will give him his dues. We’re in the process of doing that.

“I offered $10 000 for the album because I like Killer T’s music. I couldn’t help myself but reward the young man for his wonderful album launch,” said Mwaruwari.

Ginimbi, who has to transfer $120 000 into Winky D and Killer T’s accounts, said: “The money will be transferred to both artistes, I promise.”

Winky D’s manager, Jonathan Banda, however, declined to comment. – The Chronicle