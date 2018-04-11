Woman (57) killed on way to bank

By Mthabisi Tshuma/Sylvester Chiramba

A 57 year old woman from Gwanda who was on her way to a bank queue was stabbed to death by an unknown attacker while her daughter is battling for life at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) from injuries sustained during the attack.

Irene Tshabangu and her daughter Judith Msimanga (24) of 799 Jacaranda suburb were both stabbed at around 4:35 AM last Thursday when they were heading to CBZ Gwanda branch.

Matabeleland South Acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena said they were investigating the incident.

“I can confirm that two females were stabbed by an unknown person when they were heading to a bank queue. “They were approached by the unknown suspect between Delta Beverages and Gwanda Rural District council workshop. The suspect stabbed them several times all over their bodies with a knife over an undisclosed issue,” said Asst Insp Mangena.

She said a businessman called an ambulance after the attacker had fled.

The women were rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital. They were further transferred to the UBH due to the serious extent of their injuries.

Tshabangu died on the next day at around 9PM.Asst Insp Mangena said a neighbour only reported the matter to the police after Tshabangu’s death.

Tshabangu’s body is awaiting postmortem at UBH.

Asst Insp Mangena urged the public to desist from travelling in bushy areas especially at night where robbers mainly hide in ambush.

“We are urging members of the public not to move in secluded areas at night. They should also report incidents earlier so that police investigate while clues are still available,” she said.

Asst Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit to convey it to their nearest police station.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly robbing and raping a 47-year-old woman who was also on her way to queue at a bank in the city centre.

Lungani Ndlovu from Old Pumula suburb allegedly robbed the woman, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, of property and money with a combined value of $45 before raping her twice last Thursday at around 3AM.

Ndlovu was not asked to plead to rape and robbery charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu yesterday.

Mr Ndhlovu advised him to apply for bail at the High Court and remanded him in custody to April 20 for provision of a trial date at the Regional court.

Prosecuting, Mr Brian Nkala told the court that last Thursday at around 3AM, the complainant was on her way to the bank.

“When she was about 200 metres from her place of residence towards the bus stop, she met the accused person who was coming from the opposite direction. He asked her where she was going and she told him she was going to the bank,” said Mr Nkala.

“Lungani grabbed her by the neck and demanded money from her. He searched her pockets and took two cellphones and $10. He dragged her into the yard of a nearby house where he told her to lie down stating that he wanted to rape her. The accused asked his victim whether she had a condom on her and she said she said she didn’t have one. He raped her and forced her to suck his privates before he raped her again without protection.” The Chronicle