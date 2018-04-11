Mapeza undergoes physiotherapy

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum’s championship-winning coach, Norman Mapeza, is now undergoing physiotherapy sessions as part of his back treatment programme but his employers said they are waiting for a progress report from his doctors in the next three weeks.

The gaffer underwent successful surgery on March 3, to cure a back injury he sustained after a freak gym incident, during a workout with his players.

But the highly regarded mentor delayed seeking medical attention to take charge of FC Platinum’s CAF Champions League commitments where they succumbed to a 1-5 aggregate defeat at the hands of Angolan giants, Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto.

After undergoing a surgery, Mapeza was set to take about six months to fully recover but the former Warriors gaffer was quick to start his physiotherapy sessions.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said they were now waiting to hear from the coach’s doctors in the next three weeks.

“The coach is recovering well, he underwent successful surgery last month and is currently doing his physiotherapy sessions.

“He started the sessions last month, which is a good sign that he is on his recovery path after that back surgery.

“He will go for a check-up after three weeks and after that check-up we might be in a position to know if it is going on well and the time we can expect him back,” said Chizondo.

She said they will not pile any pressure on the coach.

“We are not going to hurry him back as this is a matter of life and death. So we have to follow the doctors’ advice, the safety of our employees is a top priority and we will never compromise on that.

“Remember the surgery was a delicate one and we are happy that it went on very well,” said Chizondo.

In Mapeza’s absence, stand-in coach Lizwe Sweswe has done well in the opening five league matches he has been in charge of the team.

The former Tsholotsho gaffer is yet to lose with four wins and a draw as well. His men are yet to concede a goal so far in the league.The Herald