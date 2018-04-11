Mabamba faces $19 000 fraud charges

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Ex-Chitungwiza councillor Fredrick Mabamba yesterday appeared before a Chitungwiza court facing two counts of fraud involving close to $19 000 after he allegedly duped some home seekers.

Mabamba (53) appeared before magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso.

On the other count, he is jointly charged with Gabriel Maphosa (46), but the matter could not proceed to trial after Maphosa failed to turn up.

He was then issued with a warrant of arrest.

Mr Mudzongachiso set April 24 as the date for trial continuation.

On the first count, the court heard that on August 14 2013, the complainant, Gabriel Gumbi, visited Mabamba’s housing cooperative called United We Stand, where he met Mabamba and Maphosa.

After being apprised of the residential stands that were on offer, Gumbi paid $3 750 and was subsequently shown a residential stand measuring 200 square metres in Zengeza 4 Extension.

When Gumbi later decided to go and develop the stand, he discovered that it was being developed by another person, who said he was also the legitimate owner of the stand.

A police report was made, leading to the pair’s arrest.

The State further alleges that on September 25 2015, Mabamba misrepresented facts to another complainant, Alex Chimutanda, that he had five residential stands (measuring 300 square metres each) for sale in Chitungwiza.

Chimutanda was interested and he struck a deal with Mabamba to swap his motor vehicle (Mazda B2500 Eagle) valued at $15 000 for the five stands.

Mabamba failed to provide the five stands after he was given the motor vehicle.

He kept on giving excuses, prompting Chimutanda to file a report to the police that led to his arrest. The Herald