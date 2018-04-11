Elvis Moyo bags Sports Personality Award

Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe pugilist Elvis Moyo is ecstatic after scooping the Sports Personality Award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) in Sandton, South Africa, on Saturday night.

The World Boxing Federation (WBF) All-Africa heavyweight champion, who has also done well in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) cage fights Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC), beat three other South African-based sports personalities.

Moyo, whose stage name is Bulawayo Bomber, beat Sharks and national rugby team player Biselele Tshamala, footballers George Chigova (Polokwane City goalkeeper) and striker Evans Rusike of SuperSport United.

In an interview from his Johannesburg base, Moyo, who is preparing for an international boxing title fight later this month, said the award is recognition of his skill.

“It really feels good to be recognised for your talent and this being my first award, it gives me some satisfaction that people out there appreciate what I do.

This award also challenges me to work hard and continue breaking new ground,” said Moyo.

The pugilist has also recovered from a hand injury sustained in his last fight against Kilola Lubika Didier of Congo and said he wants to celebrate his award by defeating Ukrainian boxer Maksym Pedyura on April 27.

The Moyo-Pedyura bill dubbed “Kubatana” is set for April 27 at Harare City Sports Centre, the venue where Moyo defended his WBF All-Africa heavyweight title.“I’m coming to Harare to celebrate my ZAA Sports Personality Award with a win on April 27. It will be good to win an international fight in front of my home supporters. A win for me on April 27 will unlock doors to fight in Europe. I’m ready for the Kubatana bill and I’m calling on Zimbabweans to come in their numbers and support local boxers that will fight in undercards,” Moyo said.

The Bulawayo Bomber is grateful to Kalakoda Promotions and Kwese Sports for giving him an opportunity to revive his boxing career, having spent about five years away from the boxing ring. The Chronicle